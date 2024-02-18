Neighbor warns 'be vigilant' after video caught suspects doing this at Midlothian condos

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- After thieves have been targeting cars parked at apartment complexes in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood, suspects have been caught on camera 16 miles east in Midlothian.

Surveillance video first captured one suspect doing a walk-by. Then a second suspect is seen checking door handles hoping to make entry into vehicles in the parking lot.

"About three in the morning I was able to go back and discover two suspects doing some car pulls in the back of the condos," neighbor Rodney Miles explained.

The apartment complex where he lives is located next to the American Family Fitness on Midlothian, which is a parking lot often targeted by thieves. As a result, neighbors said they were not surprised someone was trying to get into their cars.

Miles is one of a few people living at the complex who wants their community to see the surveillance video, so they know what to watch out for.

They are urging vigilance in the neighborhood, which is only a year old.

"We are kind of an old-school neighborhood where we just watch out for everybody else," Miles said.

WTVR

A handful of break-ins were reported in the area near Midlothian Mines the past week and a few more break-ins happened near the nature center at Rockwood Park, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police said criminals are looking for laptops, valuables and unsecured weapons. Officers are urging car owners to not give crooks that chance by keeping their cars locked and removing valuables.

"I think just being vigilant and having cameras, security systems certainly is a good deterrent," Miles said.

If you recognize the men in the surveillance video or have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.