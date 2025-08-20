15-year-old arrested in Chesterfield homicide causing car to crash into home

RICHMOND, Va. — A second person has been charged in relation to a New Year's Day homicide causing a car to crash into a home.

Chesterfield Police responded to the 14900 block of Broadwater Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle which had crashed into a nearby residence. Andrew Giles, 19, of Richmond was found inside, deceased from fatal gunshot wounds.

Police charged 20-year-old Nekyi Cherry of Richmond with second-degree murder and shooting in a public place days after the shooting occurred.

Detectives later identified a then-14-year-old male as a second suspect.

Detectives requested juvenile petitions for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a handgun as a juvenile for the second suspect, who is now 15 years old. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

