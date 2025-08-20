Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

15-year-old arrested in Chesterfield homicide causing car to crash into home

Chesterfield County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 14900 block of Broadwater Way on January 1, 2025.
Man found dead inside car that crashed into Chesterfield home
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A second person has been charged in relation to a New Year's Day homicide causing a car to crash into a home.

Chesterfield Police responded to the 14900 block of Broadwater Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle which had crashed into a nearby residence. Andrew Giles, 19, of Richmond was found inside, deceased from fatal gunshot wounds.

Police charged 20-year-old Nekyi Cherry of Richmond with second-degree murder and shooting in a public place days after the shooting occurred.

Detectives later identified a then-14-year-old male as a second suspect.

Detectives requested juvenile petitions for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a handgun as a juvenile for the second suspect, who is now 15 years old. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone