Man found dead inside car that crashed into Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning, causing a car to crash into a house.

Police responded to the 14900 block of Broadwater Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle which had crashed into a nearby residence. A deceased adult male with gunshot wounds was inside.

"I do think it was an isolated incident," said Matthew Dunn with Chesterfield County Police. "We're following up on every lead possible."

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Police continue their investigation into this shooting. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story.

