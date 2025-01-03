Arrest made, victim identified in Chesterfield homicide causing car to crash into home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a suspect and identified the victim in a New Year's Day homicide that caused a car to crash into a house.

Police responded to the 14900 block of Broadwater Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle which had crashed into a nearby residence. Andrew Giles, 19, of Richmond was found inside, deceased from fatal gunshot wounds.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Nekyi Cherry, 20, of Richmond as the suspect in this case.

Cherry has been charged with second-degree murder and shooting in a public place.

Cherry was apprehended Thursday in Henrico County. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue their investigation into this homicide. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

