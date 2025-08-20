2 men arrested in connection to Chesterfield shooting that left 3 cars, 1 home damaged by bullets

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been arrested after a shooting left three cars and a home damaged in Chesterfield County, police announced on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Caldwell Avenue on Aug. 13 just before 2 a.m. Three cars and one home were struck by bullets, but no one was injured.

"Through investigation, police identified Willian Aristides Hernandez Paredes, 19, and Selvin Daniel Meren Castillo, 21, as the suspects involved in the shooting," Chesterfield police said.

Both men were arrested on Monday and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of vandalism, and possession of a firearm while not being a lawfully admitted U.S. citizen.

They are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information as the investigation continues is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

