Man critically injured in shooting at Richmond McDonald's, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Man critically injured in shooting at Richmond McDonald's
Posted at 10:34 PM, Dec 30, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a shooting at a Richmond McDonald's Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

It happened along N. 18th and Broad streets in Shockoe Bottom around 7:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound, Crime Insider sources said.

Major crimes detectives are investigating the shooting, according to those sources.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

