Mike Jones wins race for Virginia Senate seat, Charlie Schmidt elected to House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. — Del. Mike Jones (D-Richmond) will take over Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi's seat in the Virginia Senate after winning a special election Tuesday, Decision Desk HQ projects.

Jones will now represent Virginia State Senate District 15, which covers parts of South Richmond and Chesterfield County. He defeated Republican John Thomas.

Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell congratulated Jones on his victory in a statement.

"Delegate Jones has been a strong and passionate advocate for Richmond and Chesterfield in the House of Delegates, and I’m confident he will bring that same energy and commitment to the Senate of Virginia," Surovell stated. "We’re excited to welcome him to the Senate Democratic Caucus as we begin the 2026 legislative session focused on delivering real affordability for Virginians—from lowering housing and health care costs to strengthening education and workforce opportunities."

Additionally, Democrat Charlie Schmidt won the special election to take over Jones' seat in the House of Delegates, DDHQ projects. He will represent District 77. Schmidt, a former ACLU attorney, will fill the remainder of Jones’ unexpired House term. Schmidt defeated Republican Richard Stonage.

“Congratulations to Delegate-elect Charlie Schmidt on his victory in the HD-77 special election," the Virginia House Democratic Caucus said in a statement. "We’re excited to welcome Charlie to the House Democratic Caucus and to work alongside him to deliver a Virginia that lowers costs for families, keeps our communities safe, and stands firm against Trump’s attacks on Virginians’ rights and freedoms.”

