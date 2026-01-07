John Marshall coach resigns; school drops varsity football for 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — Chip Howard has resigned as head football coach at John Marshall High School, CBS 6 Sports has confirmed.

Howard concluded his tenure with the Justices with a 5-22 record over three seasons.

His team made a playoff appearance in 2024.

This past season, John Marshall only played seven games and forfeited the last three games, because they did not have enough eligible players to safely play football.

The team had faced significant challenges last season after several ejections and mandated suspensions.

John Marshall will not field a varsity football team next season as the school focuses on rebuilding their JV program.

Howard's departure makes John Marshall the fourth school to make coaching changes this offseason, joining LC Bird, Deep Run and Henrico.

Henrico named Rashaad Harris as their head coach.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

