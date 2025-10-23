John Marshall forced to forfeit recent and upcoming football games

RICHMOND, Va. — The John Marshall Justices forfeited last week's varsity football game against Northampton after several ejections and mandated suspensions left them with too few eligible players to play safely.

The school announced Tuesday they are also forfeiting this week's game against J.R. Tucker, and next week's scheduled game against Prince Edward.

The team will still attempt to finish out their regular season on November 7 against Arcadia, provided they have enough players under VHSL regulations to field a team.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

