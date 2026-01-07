Virginia's first mobile CPR kiosk launches at VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's first mobile CPR training kiosk has arrived at Virginia Commonwealth University, offering students and faculty the opportunity to learn life-saving skills.

The interactive station, provided by the American Heart Association, allows users to learn hands-only CPR through a self-guided training experience. The kiosk was officially unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at VCU's University Student Commons on Floyd Avenue.

Organizers emphasized the critical importance of expanding CPR knowledge beyond healthcare settings.

"Knowing that most heart attacks or cardiac arrest happen outside of the hospital, we really need people who are equipped with the skills outside of the hospital to perform those critical skills that will facilitate that chain of survival," an organizer said.

The mobile clinic represents a significant step forward in Virginia's emergency preparedness efforts. By making CPR training more accessible, officials hope to increase the number of people capable of responding during cardiac emergencies.

During the ribbon-cutting event, organizers recognized Nyla Harris for her bravery in using CPR to save someone's life. Harris was awarded for her quick thinking and life-saving actions.

The mobile CPR training kiosk will remain at the VCU University Student Commons for three months, giving the campus community extended access to this potentially life-saving education.

The American Heart Association continues to promote hands-only CPR as an effective method that can double or triple a person's chance of survival during cardiac arrest.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.