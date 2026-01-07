Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wreck involving tractor-trailer closes Interstate 95 south in Richmond: 'Expect delays'

Highs will hit 70 in some areas today.
Warm and breezy today
Interstate 95 Richmond Semi Crash Jan. 7, 2026
RICHMOND, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 95 south in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT officials said that the crash happened near mile marker 71.8, which is roughly three miles from the Bells Road exit.

One of I-95's northbound lanes is also closed, officials said.

Traffic was backed up about three miles as of around 1:30 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," officials warned.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
