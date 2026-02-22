Atlantic 10 issues reprimands, fines following scuffle between VCU and Saint Louis

WASHINGTON — The Atlantic 10 has issued reprimands and fined both No. 18 Saint Louis and VCU for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy following a scuffle between the two teams near the end of a basketball game on Friday night.

The conference said in a statement that it would not issue suspensions and praised game officials for handling the situation in “exemplary fashion.”

The A-10 did not disclose the amount of the fines, but said they would be according to conference policy.

“This was an unfortunate end to a great college basketball game between two of the best teams in the nation," the statement said. "The A-10 considers the matter closed and looks forward to the remainder of the regular season and the Atlantic 10 Championship in Pittsburgh in March.”

Saint Louis won the game 88-75, but before the final horn, there was plenty of action.

The coaches from Saint Louis and VCU were preparing to shake hands when the benches cleared with 1.1 seconds left. With the victory, Saint Louis (25-2, 13-1 Atlantic 10) prevented VCU (21-7, 12-3) from taking over first place.

