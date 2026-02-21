Thousands pack Richmond streets for Megan Moroney’s $9 acoustic show

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Megan Moroney fans with hot drinks and warm blankets packed Broad Street in downtown Richmond before sunrise Saturday for a chance at $9 tickets to her intimate “9 Cities, 9 Days” acoustic set at The National scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Many of the fans who spoke to CBS 6 said they came for the music, naming favorites like "Break It Right Back" and "Georgia Girl," but also the message.

Some of the show’s proceeds benefit The Megan Moroney Foundation, supporting mental health and anti-bullying initiatives.

Several fans in line shared stories of finding comfort in Moroney’s lyrics.

"This is important to me because I lost one of my very close friends to suicide, so seeing that such a big artist is giving back really shows and means a lot," one fan said.

Another shared, “I was bullied a lot in middle school, so this organization is really good.”

A third explained, “Having a lot going on in the past, my high school career has been really up and down, and listening to ‘Beautiful Things’ really touched me. I could relate to it, and I feel like Megan and this foundation really help a lot of high school girls connect with somebody who’s much bigger than us.”

Chloe DiFazio, who attended with her sister Ellie, said her current favorites are “Noah,” “Break It Right Back,” and “Wonder.”

Ellie listed “Georgia Girl,” “I Love Me,” and “Break It Right Back.”

Jessica Hubbard said she’s been listening to “Break It Right Back,” “Cloud Nine,” and “Six Months Later” on repeat.

She praised Moroney’s mission.

“I’m a school counselor, and I think mental health should be more important. I love that she’s standing by that, it makes me respect her even more as an artist. So thank you, Megan Moroney,” Hubbard said.

Ticket sales began at 9 a.m. with strict rules: two tickets per person, both guests present to purchase, and general admission only.

Show day schedule:



Doors open at 2 p.m.

Moroney performs a three-song acoustic set

Exclusive Cloud 9 merchandise available

Security measures include metal detectors, pat-downs, and bag checks.

Prohibited items include professional cameras, large bags, posters, gifts, illegal substances, and weapons, with a full list on The National’s website.

After Richmond, Moroney will continue the “9 Cities, 9 Days” series before launching her full Cloud 9 Tour later this year.



