Johnston's 21 help Richmond take down Saint Bonaventure 99-94

RICHMOND, Va. — Will Johnston scored 21 points as Richmond beat Saint Bonaventure 99-94 on Saturday.

Johnston shot 5 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Spiders (15-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Lopez scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 14 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Aiden Argabright had 14 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the line.

Darryl Simmons II finished with 30 points and five assists for the Bonnies (14-13, 3-11). Daniel Egbuniwe added 22 points for Saint Bonaventure. Frank Mitchell also had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Argabright scored 12 points in the first half and Richmond went into the break trailing 46-44. Johnston's 15-point second half helped Richmond close out the five-point victory.

