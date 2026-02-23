Hope Cartwright's family asks for privacy as community mourns Virginia Living Magazine editor

RICHMOND, Va. — The family of Hope Cartwright, the 23-year-old Virginia Living Magazine associate editor killed in a hit-and-run crash in Richmond, is asking for privacy as they grieve following an outpouring of support from the community.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the family expressed gratitude for the condolences received since Cartwright's death on Feb. 16.

"The family of Hope Cartwright would like to express sincere appreciation for the outpouring of condolences, concern, and prayers from those known to us and beyond in the aftermath of her tragic and untimely death," the family said. "We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, talented, smart and funny Hope and her promise for the future but comforted by the knowledge that she rests in peace with our savior Jesus Christ."

The family also recognized those who responded in Cartwright's final moments.

"We are grateful for the efforts of Hope's colleagues at Virginia Living, the Richmond community members and those beyond, as well as first responders, medical staff, and law enforcement who compassionately aided her in her time of need," the family said.

"As we cope with this sudden shock and great loss, we ask for respect and privacy to grieve as a family," the family said.

Cartwright was struck and killed while walking across Cary and 2nd Street after leaving work. Police say the driver, 41-year-old Latesha Coleman, did not stop. Coleman has been charged with felony hit and run.

Colleagues at Virginia Living Magazine are publishing Cartwright's final stories as a tribute to her memory. The magazine's latest issue will spotlight many of her stories. Subscribers will receive the issue at the end of the month, with copies hitting newsstands March 11.

"Everything she touched was perfection," Madeline Mayhood, editor-in-chief at Virginia Living Magazine, said.

Mayhood said Cartwright would have wanted the work to continue.

"She just was such an integral part of our process, you know she would want us to keep the train running, so we've got to do that," Mayhood said.

Cartwright had filed stories that will appear in subsequent issues as well, Mayhood said.

"Oh absolutely. Absolutely and the thing is she was so on top of things that she's filed stories that will appear in subsequent issues," Mayhood said.

Among Cartwright's favorite pieces was "Spellbound in Staunton," which portrayed beloved characters from Harry Potter. She also drove special projects at the magazine, including a "cutest pets" feature and the wedding section.

"She was really a major contributor to our content and she would always pitch stories that were always spot on," Mayhood said.

The Michigan native had recently celebrated her two-year work anniversary at the magazine and had been excited to make Virginia her home. Her colleague Gabby still remembers the celebratory message Cartwright sent her.

"You make my days better, congratulations!" Gabby said.

Cartwright's chair now sits empty, though flowers from the community fill her desk as people pay their respects.

"People are reaching out left and right. They want to know how they can help," Mayhood said.

The magazine staff is still processing Cartwright's death and planning ways to honor her beyond the pages she wrote.

