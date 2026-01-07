Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Game Over: Why multiple GameStops closed in Virginia

GameStop
Richmond BizSense
Closure signs have popped up at numerous local GameStop locations, including this one at 7017 Forest Hill Ave.
GameStop
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s game over for some Richmond-area GameStops. At least four of the video game retailer’s stores in the region are going out of business this month as part of a nationwide wave of closures for the publicly traded company.

Employees across various local GameStop stores confirmed to BizSense Tuesday that the four area locations that have been or will be shuttered this month are: 7017 Forest Hill Ave., 1500 W. Broad St., 8131 Brook Road and 9085 Staples Mill Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

