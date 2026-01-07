Richmond police make arrest in connection to December shooting death of 20-year-old man

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old Richmond man who was walking to a convenience store.

Elijah Hicklin, 22, is charged with murder after the death of Dameon Felix.

Felix was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 21, just before midnight. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Spotsylvania Street after the gunshot detection system reported a gunfire alert.

When officers arrived, they found Felix with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Felix's mother, Brandi Sargeant, spoke with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett not long after the shooting. She said her son was found in an alley.

Sargeant said her son had asked to visit the area, and she felt comfortable letting him go because he knew the neighborhood well.

"But it's been a while since he had actually been around here by himself, so he asked me if he could come," she said. "I told him, yeah. He told me his friend would drop him off the next morning. I was cool with that. It's never had an issue. Like I said, he was born at MCV. We lived off Redd Street for 16 years. Everybody over here knows him, so I was comfortable with it, was like, okay."

Sargeant believes Felix was with someone he knew.

"But me knowing my son, he went through that alley with somebody that he absolutely knew," she said.



Police did not release details on any potential motive or the relationship between Hicklin and Felix.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube