Man critically injured was shot in the back at Richmond intersection, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was critically injured after he was shot in the back on Richmond's East End Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Whitcomb Sreet just before 3 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said the victim was shot in the back at the intersection of Whitcomb Street and Cool Lane.

He was taken to an area hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries, according to sources.

"This is a location that was across the street from where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the face late Wednesday night in the parking lot across the street," Burkett said.



There have been at least four shootings in the last week in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood.

Thursday's shooting means 16 people have been shot, two of them killed, in Richmond over the past seven days.

Burkett said police are asking folks in the area who heard or saw anything suspicious to call their anonymous tip line.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.