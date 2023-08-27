Watch Now
Man killed in Richmond shooting found in street, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Aug. 27
West Baker Street
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 10:29:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police found a man's body lying in a Richmond street early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Baker Street, near the Gilpin Court neighborhood, for the report of a person shot just before 5 a.m., according to Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male down and unresponsive on the roadway," police said. "He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the victim's exact cause and manner of death.

No suspect information nor additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective C. Weaver at 804-646-6030 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

