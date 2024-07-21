Watch Now
Man killed in East End shooting was found lying on the ground, police say

Posted at 7:16 PM, Jul 21, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway from after a man was killed in Richmond's East End Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of North 28th Street just after 5:05 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

When police arrived they found a man on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the homicide was urged to call Major Crimes Detective D. Austin at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

