Man killed in shooting in Richmond neighborhood, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Richmond's East End early Saturday morning.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood just before 3:45 a.m.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The department's Major Crimes unit is investigating, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.