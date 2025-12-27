Not as cold today with some sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be warmer with highs ranging from the mid 40s near the coast, to some mid and upper 50s well southwest of Richmond. The metro will have highs in the lower 50s. It will be a bit breezy, which will cause an additional wind chill.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s as clouds increase.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a few sprinkles. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

A cold front will pass on Monday with the chance of a few scattered showers. Ahead of the front, highs will jump into the 60s in the morning through early afternoon. Temperatures will fall in the mid to late afternoon. Wind gusts may exceed 30 mph.

Tuesday will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s under sunny skies.

It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. New Year's Eve will be dry with midnight temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

New Year's Day will have variable cloudiness. There is the slight chance of a passing shower or some flurries. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. A cold front will pass in the evening.

Friday will mostly sunny and colder. Morning lows will be in the teens to mid 20s, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

