Man critically injured was beaten with his own baseball bat, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured after being beaten in a parking lot on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

It happened along the 5700 block of Hull Street around 1:50 a.m., according to those sources.

The victim, who has life-threatening injuries, was beaten with his own baseball bat, sources said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story.

