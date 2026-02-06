Governor Spanberger won't block Virginia Democrats 10-1 redistricting plan

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said Friday she will not block a congressional redistricting plan backed by fellow Virginia Democrats that could give the party a 10-1 advantage in the state’s U.S. House seats.

Democratic leaders announced Thursday they had reached an internal agreement on how to redraw Virginia’s 11 congressional districts. They currently hold six seats to Republicans’ five, but based on past voting data, they say the proposed map would favor Democrats 10 to one. Republicans have criticized the effort, and the entire process is still facing a court challenge.

“My role in this has been to make sure that our elections commission can implement a map in the time given,” Spanberger told reporters Friday. “This map meets those parameters. If lawmakers choose to move forward with this one, I don’t intend to stand in the way.”

Watch: Virginia Gov Backs Redistricting Plan Giving Dems 10-1 House Edge

Spanberger’s comments came as she signed legislation setting the voter referendum language for four proposed constitutional amendments:

Marriage equality: Remove Virginia’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, which is already protected under a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Reproductive rights and privacy: Guarantee access to abortion, contraception and in vitro fertilization, and enshrine privacy protections.

Voting rights restoration: Automatically restore voting rights to people who have completed their criminal sentences and repaid their debts.

Temporary redistricting amendment: Allow a one-time, targeted change to congressional district boundaries.

Marriage equality, reproductive rights, and automatic voting restoration are expected to be central to Democratic campaigning this summer.

Spanberger said she plans to advocate for them alongside congressional and Senate candidates.

The governor plans a different approach with the redistricting referendum.

“This amendment is meant to be temporary and responsive,” she said.

Republicans have filed a lawsuit over the redistricting process.

A Tazewell Circuit Court judge recently ruled the Democratic plan illegal, but Democrats have appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

If Democrats prevail at the state Supreme Court, voters would decide the issue in a special referendum scheduled for April 21.

The referendum on the three other amendments will be on the ballot in November's midterm elections.

“I want every voter to know there is a referendum, that it is not in November, and what their choices are.” Spanberger said.

The General Assembly still must pass separate legislation defining district boundaries and possibly adjusting candidate signature requirements under the new map.

Spanberger acknowledged hearing from incumbents in both parties about the plan but said her involvement has been limited to ensuring it could be implemented on schedule.

Congressional maps are typically redrawn after the census at the start of each decade, but Virginia joins several states considering mid-decade redistricting.

House Speaker Rep. Don Scott (D - Portsmouth) and Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D - Portsmouth) said they are pursuing this because President Donald Trump has asked Republican-controlled states to secure more GOP-favored seats for the 2026 midterms.

Virginia Democrats choose congressional redistricting map: 'Trump started it, Virginia is going to finish it'

"They're manipulating election maps because they know they can't win on their agenda in 2026 instead of changing their ideas, they're trying to rig the system," Scott said.

Virginia Republicans criticized the plan, saying it violates the will of voters who approved a bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020.

"These are not fair lines. I don't even think they're constitutional lines," Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott), minority leader of the Virginia House of Delegates, said.

Kilgore raised concerns about the map's impact on representation across different regions of the state.

"Fairfax could have five congressional candidates. I mean, are we going to Fairfax the rest of Virginia? Is that's what coming? You know, all those folks in Fairfax have a different world view than folks in other parts -- Hampton Roads or Richmond," Kilgore said.

Looking at how the new map impacts the Metro Richmond-area, it goes from having three congressional districts to five.

All five would be considered Democratic friendly.



The 1st District would include most of Hanover County and King William County and stretch north to Fairfax County

The 4th District would include parts Richmond, Henrico County, and Chesterfield County, stretch south to the North Carolina border and east to James City County and west to Pittsylvania County

The 5th District would go from Richmond west to Campbell County, north to Buckingham County and south to Charlotte County

The 7th District would go from Arlington south to Powhatan County and Goochland County and west to Augusta County

The 8th District would include Arlington south to New Kent County and King and Queen County

"They're more worried about political gerrymandering games and not Virginians," Sen. Ryan McDougle (R - Hanover County) said. "I don't think anybody in this room lives in Texas or in another state. We live in Virginia, Virginians went to the polls. They voted on a redistricting process that is nonpartisan. You want to play political games because of what they're doing in Texas, that's losing sight of what Virginians need."

Democrats have said the bipartisan redistricting commission will resume its work after the 2030 election.

Friday afternoon, a House committee approved the new map in a meeting that last five minutes and had no public comment.

Again, right now, all of this is hypothetical as the referendum on redistricting has been blocked by a circuit court judge.

Democrats have appealed that to the Supreme Court of Virginia, but a hearing date has not been set.

