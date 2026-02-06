The Valentine honoring former director Bill Martin with memorial open house this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — The Valentine Museum in Richmond will host a special open house this weekend to honor the life and legacy of former director Bill Martin, who died after being hit by a driver in December.

The free memorial event will feature live printing and memory-collecting activities with pieces inspired by Martin's legacy. Unlocking RVA will also record a video diary of personal reflections during the gathering.

"This gathering will offer an opportunity to come together, share memories and reflect on Bill’s life and work. Thank you for your continued support and for holding Bill’s legacy with such care," the museum wrote on social media previously.

The open house is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Valentine Museum on East Clay Street.

The event is open to all. The Valentine asks people interested in attending to register by clicking here.

