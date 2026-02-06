Richmond mother-daughter duo advocate for rest and healing after beating breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — A mother and daughter who founded and work at Richmond's independent newspaper, the Richmond Free Press, have both battled breast cancer while learning the importance of stepping away from demanding careers to prioritize healing.

Jean Boone founded the Richmond Free Press with her late husband Raymond, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2014. Their daughter, Regina Boone, works as a photojournalist at the independent paper, covering some of Richmond's biggest and most controversial stories.

Years after losing Raymond, both women found themselves facing their own cancer battles.

"She once told me, I guess I realized why I got cancer again so I can walk this walk with you," Regina said.

I first spoke with Regina in 2024, months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It would be her second bout with cancer. As a child, she fought and beat ovarian cancer at Massey Cancer Center, which had just opened in Richmond.

Since that interview, Regina's journey has been challenging both physically and mentally.

"I've gone through surgery, chemo, radiation. Thought I had rested enough. But really it came to a point where I hit a brick wall and kind of meltdown. My body just said, 'can't go any further,'" Regina said.

Regina says the experience has been overwhelming. She notes that while medical information is abundant, mental health support often falls short.

"It seems to be information overload sometimes. However, when it comes to the mental health piece, there is a gaping hole in terms of information," Regina said.

"No one really set me up for the next stage. Then I was grateful for my radiologist Dr. Todd Adams. He was the one that was like timeout. Let's take a break," she said.

Regina stepped away from her job at the Free Press for months to heal. But in February 2025, her mental health would be tested again when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"That made me so nervous. It made me have lots of anxiety," Regina said.

Jean, who was no longer getting mammograms, discovered her own tumor.

"I had been told that a woman of a certain age does not need to get a mammogram. Well, that's not true," Jean said.

According to the National Cancer Institute, studies show routine mammograms can reduce breast cancer deaths in women from age 40 to 75. However, another study suggests that the risk of over-diagnosis with routine mammography is substantial for women in their 70s and older.

Jean's treatment included a mastectomy, radiation and oral chemotherapy. She limited her role at the Richmond Free Press and was reluctant to go public with her diagnosis.

"The perception is that you're weak and you cannot perform. And it could have for us a deleterious effect on the business," Jean said.

After working for years at the paper, both Jean and Regina understand the daily grind. But through their cancer journeys, they've learned that rest is essential for both body and mind.

"I have good days. Then I have not so good days. But I know rest is the antidote for that," Jean said.

"Rest is not a dirty word. Rest is the ultimate way to heal," Regina said.

Both Regina and Jean's cancers are in remission. Regina says it's important for her to tell her story so other breast cancer patients know to speak up when they feel uneasy about treatments and medications. She says doing yoga and meditating have also been beneficial to her healing.

