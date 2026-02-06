Virginia gambling addiction calls surge 200% before Super Bowl: 'Don't try to win back losses'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — With the Super Bowl this weekend, millions of fans will place sports bets, but for some Virginians, this could mark their last wager as gambling addiction rates soar.

Since the Supreme Court legalized sports betting in 2018, calls to Virginia's gambling helpline have increased more than 200% — from just 311 intakes in 2019 to about 1,508 calls in 2025.

Wallace McDowney is considering stepping away from sports betting after recognizing warning signs in his own behavior.

"After the second bet I placed, I won a pretty good amount of money and then I just kept chasing that afterwards," McDowney said.

He described how his betting became increasingly frequent and costly.

"It became repetitive, it became let me do this $5 bet every day, let me do this $10 bet every day and then $20 bet every day. I still never exceeded the limit of that $200 that I first won," McDowney said.

WTVR Dr. Carolyn Hawley

Dr. Carolyn Hawley, a VCU Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling professor who manages the state's gambling helpline, attributes much of the increase to mobile betting accessibility.

"We're hearing from a growing number of Virginians concerned about their gambling, particularly related to mobile sports betting," Hawley said. "The speed, the convenience and the repetitive nature of mobile betting accelerates these gambling problems because it activates our brain's reward centers."

The hidden nature of gambling addiction makes it particularly dangerous for families.

"For loved ones, they may not know there is a problem until bank accounts are depleted. There is no smell, there is no scent and it's very easy to hide your gambling," Hawley said.

The demographics have shifted significantly, with 45% of callers ages 18 to 32 and 71% male. Of last year's calls, 19% were related to slot addiction, 22% for sports betting and 23% for internet non-sports betting.

WTVR Kelley Dewey

Kelley Dewey, clinical director at Williamsville Wellness treatment addiction center in Hanover County, says treatment centers often see increased help requests after major sporting events.

"It's actually more likely that we see people reaching out after major events," Dewey said. "When people want to engage in that event, but then it goes too far and they or their loved ones say, 'Hey, I think it's pretty obvious that there is something going on here.'"

Even during losing streaks, the psychological pull persists.

"Even when you're losing bets, you can still have this feeling like I'm going to get the next bet, I'm going to be able to make this money back," Dewey said.

Recovery is possible with proper support, according to Dewey.

"We see success when they are willing to be open, honest, willing to engage with us, but also a program of recovery which can look different for everyone," Dewey said.

Hawley recommends setting limits before gambling begins.

"Decide on limits ahead of time, don't try to win back losses and seek support when gambling begins to affect your life and well-being," Hawley said.

If you believe you or a loved one might be suffering from a gambling addiction, you can call the Virginia gambling helpline at 1-888-532-3500.

