'My brother was our everything': Henrico police search for suspect in Richmond man's murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Darryl Hines, who was found shot to death on January 8.

Kemonde Travis Daily is considered armed and dangerous and remains on the run from the shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Oakland Road in eastern Henrico County, according to police.

Hines was returning home from an overnight shift when he was killed. His body was discovered in a roadside ditch, and a growing memorial now marks the spot where family and friends gather to remember him.

"My brother was our everything," Hines' sister said. "He's the oldest out of five children. Then for something like this to happen, it's totally unexpected, because if you know Darryl, you know Darryl. And you know Darryl didn't deserve this. This is not the kind of life that Darryl even lived."

Detectives believe Daily was the triggerman in the shooting. Police have already arrested Alexander Sykes, charging him with accessory after the fact of felony murder.

Hines' sister said she doesn't know either suspect and doesn't believe her brother knew them either.

Family members described Hines as a hard-working, kind and loving man, especially to his nieces and nephews.

"Darryl was energy. He was life. Darryl was a giver and not a taker," his sister said. "If you have a bad day, Darryl brings sunshine into your life. Even when he's hurting, he's going to make sure you are okay. He put others first."

The family is frustrated that Daily remains at large, with unanswered questions about why the shooting happened.

"Telling a person to turn themselves in when they know they did something is just crazy. You know what you did. I'm not going to tell you to turn yourself in," Hines' sister said. "But I want my brother to get his justice, and my brother will get his justice."

Crime Insider sources indicate detectives have strong video evidence in the case.

Daily is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

