Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for Henrico homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a January homicide in Varina.

Detectives have identified Kemonde Travis Daily as the suspect in the Jan. 8 killing of Darryl Timothy Hines, 38, of Richmond.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Oakland Road around 4:50 a.m. that day for a report of a suspicious situation.

When police arrived, they found Hines lying in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Henrico Police Kemonde Travis Daily

Daily is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

