Missing Richmond woman found dead: 'A beautiful light has been extinguished'

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman who disappeared in Richmond more than a year ago was found dead in North Carolina, police have confirmed.

The circumstances around 21-year-old Maggie Stickler's disappearance and death remain under investigation.

Stickler was last seen in April 2022 near the motels along Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard.

Maggie's mother Mary previously told CBS 6 she wished she handled her daughter's drug addiction differently. She said Maggie struggled with drugs for over a year before she was reported missing, and was said to be receiving rehab in Richmond.

On Thursday, her family shared a message that her remains were found in North Carolina in October and were just recently identified.

The message stated:

"It is with saddened and broken hearts that we share that the search for Maggie Stickler has ended. Her remains were discovered last October in North Carolina and we have now confirmed her identity. Maggie’s struggles are over. She will soon be at peace. We are in the process of bringing her home and have scheduled services for Labor Day weekend...We would like to thank you all for your unwavering support. Your calls, texts and messages have been incredible and we are eternally grateful. We ask that you allow us time to process and grieve in private.

A beautiful light has been extinguished and our world will never be the same.

RIP sweet Maggie"



Stickler's disappearance was previously featured on Reopen the Case.

