Who killed Marcus? Virginia teen's murder remains unsolved 3 years later.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Marcus, a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, lived in Chesterfield with his father, Gary Johnson, and his stepmother, Patrice Johnson. Family members describe him as a kind and respectful young man who enjoyed helping others and playing basketball.

According to Patrice Johnson, Marcus was last seen at the family's Chesterfield home on Nov. 17, 2022. She asked him to help her and a friend rake leaves. He stepped outside, informing her that he would return to get the food she had prepared for him, but he never came back.

A neighbor’s Ring camera recorded Marcus being dropped off earlier that day, pulling trash cans up the driveway and waving to the friend as they drove by. However, police noted that the camera did not capture when Marcus left the house that evening.

Police say phone records indicate that Marcus's phone last pinged a tower near Robious Road on the night of Nov. 17 and was turned off in the early hours of November 18. His family stated it was unusual for him to spend a night away without his backpack, game console, and wallet. Gary Johnson reported Marcus missing to Chesterfield Police on Nov. 27, 2022 — 10 days after he was last seen. He explained that they did not report Marcus missing sooner because they assumed he was upset about not passing the military test and wanted some time alone. Investigators mentioned that this delay, although unintentional, complicated early evidence gathering and may have hindered leads.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Marcus's body was discovered in the woods off Yacht Basin Drive in Colonial Heights, wrapped in a blue tarp. He was found wearing the same clothes he had on when last seen. This discovery confirmed the family's worst fears: the 19 year-old had been shot and killed.

Colonial Heights Master Detective Velasquez stated that the department continues to work closely with a specialized division of the Virginia State Police. Important DNA evidence has been submitted to a private forensic laboratory for advanced testing thanks to collaboration.

“It’s not a matter of if, but when the case will be solved,” Velasquez told CBS 6 Crime Insider, Jon Burkett, and producers from the Reopen the Case Foundation. Becoming emotional about the cold case, he emphasized that detectives remain committed to following every lead and that Marcus is not forgotten.

The Reopen the Case Foundation, which is assisting the family, urges the community to come forward with any information and check on their loved ones. Founder Brandy Brown encourages people to file missing-person reports promptly. If concerned about someone's welfare, she advised calling non-emergency police to conduct a welfare check. “The smallest tip can be the key,” she said, noting that her organization has assisted families who waited decades to report missing relatives.

Detectives are looking for a dark-colored, box-shaped vehicle—possibly a Kia Soul or a Ford Flex—that may be connected to the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9329 or the Reopen the Case Foundation tip line at 833-RTCFNVA.

