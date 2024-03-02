He was murdered 25 years ago. Now detectives say there's new information in his case.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A quarter of a century is a long time - especially when it's been 25 years of waiting for answers about a loved one's murder.

In partnership with the Reopen the Case Foundation - CBS 6 first brought you the story of Henry "Eddie" Northington on March 1, 2022.

Now, two years later and on the 25th anniversary, there's movement, detectives say, in a positive direction.

"Some names did come from the piece you aired and we did follow up on that and have been able to corroborate some of that information to be factual," said cold case detective George Wade.

Now, some of those facts have detectives honing on Northington's killer. The Navy veteran was beaten and beheaded 25 years ago. His body was found in the James River and his severed head on a Belle Isle footbridge.

Northington lived in a homeless camp along the James River for many years.

"The victim was found in the water and at the time we didn't have the capability to test it, but through private labs and their technology we can now test that clothing," Richmond police forensic specialist Savannah Krile said.

"We've developed some suspects in the case with names. The physical evidence that's been presented to the lab to be tested, we are waiting for DNA results to come back before we start interviews to see if it connects with any of our individuals of interest," Wade said.

Northington was a gay man, and his sisters believe that's at least a partial motive for his murder.

"I could never imagine in my lifetime that something like this would happen to anyone and even after all these years it's still hard to believe it happened to Eddie,” Northington's sister Donna Russell said. “I just hope somebody helps. People know something. People saw something. I know they're scared. I was scared. I want to protect my family but at this point as years go on and people pass. I don't want to die not knowing or not trying to help find out what happened to my brother."

"I'm hopeful. I think none of these items have been looked at before and that can maybe give us a lead to finally bring closure to the Northington case. It's sad to think there's a family out there that hasn't had closure - so to provide that would mean a lot to all of us," Krile said.

The evidence with DNA is being tested at a private lab in Florida. The Northington case was also presented to a room of cold case detectives recently in Northern Virginia, and Detective Wade says the extra eyes were helpful and continue to be an important part in moving this case toward closure.

If you have information that can help Detective Wade - call 833-RTC-FNVA or email info to tips@reopenthecase.org.

