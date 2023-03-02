This Navy veteran was killed 24 years ago. A columnist has an idea of who did it.

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the past 24 years, the Northington family has been struggling with grief, pain and unanswered questions since the death of their loved one, Henry "Eddie" Northington.

Hikers found Northington's head on the morning of March 1, 1999. It was sitting on the pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks along James River Park’s Northbank near Texas Beach.

His body was found later that afternoon in the James River less than a mile away.

The Navy veteran was described as a wanderer who was estranged from part of his family because he was gay.

"All of this would be so much different now. Eddie was gay. They wouldn't have thought that was bad, this crime would not be sitting where it is if it happened today," Donna Russell, Eddie's sister, said.

Since CBS 6 aired Eddie's story in June 2022, Richmond cold case detective George Wade has received new information and is following up on all leads.

The Navy veteran's family is hoping that 2023 is the year they can finally put the haunting homicide to rest while also bringing justice to their brother's killer or killers.

Retired CBS 6 columnist Mark Holmberg covered Northington's story extensively as a writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and as a broadcaster.

"It's one of the toughest homeless camps in Richmond, down here at the train tunnels at Texas Beach," Holmberg said.

Holmberg took an in-depth look at a homeless camp where Eddie once lived and has always had the theory that another homeless person is responsible for Eddie's murder.

"The speculation, at least as far as I'm concerned and as far as police know, I'm told he was living at this campground called the tunnels of the barrels at Texas Beach. His body was found about a half-mile down river. He had a massive crush wound on the side of his chest, almost like someone picked up a boulder nad smashed it down on him. I had a suspect, police had a suspect, as far as I know, and that man was another homeless person that moved to Seattle right after the murder," Holmberg said.

Now, 24 years later, Eddie's family and detectives are still looking for information. Anyone with tips can call 833 RTCFNVA or (804) 646-5110. You can also email tips@reopenthecase.org.

