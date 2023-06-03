Watch Now
Reopen the Case: The search for Doris Brown

Yvonne Brown: 'My sister would not abandon her children or cut off communication with us like that'
Doris Brown's family continues to pray for answers 17 years after mother of five vanished.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 18:16:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Doris Brown disappeared on March 16, 2006. The mother of five children (4 girls and 1 boy) was last seen getting into a white vehicle with a man and possibly a woman, according to Richmond Police's Missing Person's Detective Clarence Key.

It's a cold case that has baffled her family and investigators for more than 17 years. Her sister Yvonne Brown telling Crime Insider Jon Burkett and the Reopen the case Foundation, "my sister would not abandon her children or cut off communication with us like that."

Doris Brown had fallen on hard times according to Yvonne. She had been known to dabble with drugs and hop from motel to motel in Central Virginia.

"I pray every day that someone will come clean and say something," said Brown.

Doris's last known address was on Venable Street in the city's East End. Yvonne last saw her sister at a bus stop near 22nd and P in the Mosby area. After learning of her disappearance, Yvonne says she set out and hung-up missing person posters all over the east end, but they were taken down as fast as she could put them up.

Investigators tell us they have the names of those responsible for taking down the flyers and intend on following up with them in the near future.

"It is strange, it is odd , but like I said...those individuals were named in the initial report, and I plan on following up with them," said Key.

The family tells the Reopen the Case Foundation that they've come to grips with the grim reality that Doris is probably not alive. However, that doesn't mean they're giving up and part of the reason they reached out was to be given the voice and platform to let the public know they expect accountability for those responsible.

If you have information that can help Detective Clarence Key close this cold case, call 833-RTCFNVA or email the organization at tips@reopenthecase.org. Also check out various cases produced by the Reopen the Case Foundation by subscribing to their YouTube page or listening to their Podcasts on all available audio platforms.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

