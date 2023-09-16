Watch Now
Person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs case sentenced for Florida mother's murder

Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A person of interest in the disappearance of a Richmond woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a mother in Jacksonville, Florida.

The news comes to CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett in partnership with the Reopen the Case Foundation.

Otis Tucker, who has been a person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs' September 2016 disappearance, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 35-year-old mother in Florida in November 2022.

Keeshae Jacobs

Tucker was on probation for Virginia charges, where he served his sentence.

Police in Richmond said their case is not over.

"We can play on his conscience and he will share what he knows,” Clarence Key, the lead detective in the Jacobs case, said. “One of the things my grandmother used to always say was, ‘Son, what’s done in the dark will come to light.’ And I’m a firm believer of that. We are hoping that one day we will be able to bring closure to this case."

Officers from Richmond plan to go to Florida in the coming weeks to speak to Tucker about Jacobs' case, sources told Burkett.

