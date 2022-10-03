The mysterious disappearance of Maggie Stickler: 'She's contacted nobody'

RICHMOND, Va. —The search continues for Margaret "Maggie" Stickler. Stickler, 21, was last seen in April 2022 near the motels along Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard.

Desperate for answers, Stickler's mother is making a plea to anyone who can help with information about her daughter.

"She'd been struggling with drugs, probably longer than I realized. But definitely for the about a year and a half before she went missing," Stickler's mother Mary said. "I kept thinking, well, maybe she just wandered off and decided she was going to do something on her own or met up with other friends but her phone hasn't been in service, no social media, she's contacted nobody."

Provided to WTVR Margaret Stickler

Crime Insider Jon Burkett, in partnership with the Reopen the Case Foundation, talked to Detective Clarence Key who is working Sticker's case.

Key said police don't have a lot of information about here Maggie might be.

“We started looking into it, speaking with the family members, it was just like, nothing. I haven't heard anything," Key said. "[Her family doesn't] have much information to work off of. We've just been reaching out to the public."

Mary Stickler said she wished she handled her daughter's drug addiction differently.

"I do think if I had said come home with me she would have because that's what she kept wanting to do, But everybody says you can't let her because she needs to get clean," she said. "I wish more than anything I had just broken all those rules and bought her home and worked it out."

Provided to WTVR Margaret Stickler

If Maggie was able to see this report, her mother wanted to get this message across to her daughter.

"Maggie, I love you. I still support you. I love you. I want to see you more than anything in the world right now," she said. "Your family, your friends, everybody. We've all been looking for you. We've got the police looking for you the investigator looking for you. Your friends are on social media looking for you. It's just want to see you."

Anyone with information about Stickler is asked to call RPD Youth and Family Crimes detectives at 804-646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or the Reopen the Case Foundation at 833-RTC-FNVA. Tips can be emailed to tips@reopenthecase.org.