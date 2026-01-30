Richmond hip-hop artist Mad Skillz appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show ahead of Grammy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Mad Skillz represented Richmond on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday.

Mad Skillz performed his poem "Sunday's Service" from his latest album, "Words For Days Vol. 1."

"Words For Days Vol. 1," is nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, marking the second-consecutive year Mad Skillz has been nominated in the category.

You can watch the Grammy's on CBS 6 at 8 p.m. Sunday.

