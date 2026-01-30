Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
96  WX Alerts 20  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond hip-hop artist Mad Skillz appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show ahead of Grammy Awards

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 30, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 30, 2026
Mad Skillz on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Mad Skillz represented Richmond on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday.

Mad Skillz performed his poem "Sunday's Service" from his latest album, "Words For Days Vol. 1."

"Words For Days Vol. 1," is nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, marking the second-consecutive year Mad Skillz has been nominated in the category.

You can watch the Grammy's on CBS 6 at 8 p.m. Sunday.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone