Infant safe, father charged after violent home invasion in Prince George County

RICHMOND, Va. — A week-old infant is safe and two men are in custody after a violent home invasion Tuesday morning, according to Prince George County police.

Police said the incident started just after midnight when the child's father, 21-year-old Aaron D. Williams Jr., fired a gunshot through a glass door of a home along the 100 block of Aspen Court and took the infant from the baby's mother.

"Officers intercepted the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the neighborhood. Two semi-automatic pistols (one stolen) were recovered," police said. "Williams Jr. was found in the vehicle with the infant; he was extremely uncooperative and resisted commands before being arrested."

Prince George Fire and EMS checked out the baby and returned the child to its mother. Child Protective Services was notified.

Williams Jr., of Colonial Heights, was charged with abduction, burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling, child neglect, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, domestic assault, trespassing, reckless handling of a firearm, DIP, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

A second man, 22-year-old Delvinette A. Stokes, of Richmond, was charged with abduction, concealed firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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