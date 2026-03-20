Mice, mold, snakes: NAACP considers legal action over 'shocking' apartment conditions: 'Horrible stories'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Petersburg chapter of the NAACP is working to change living conditions at the Liberty Pointe and Petersburg East apartment complexes after hearing complaints from tenants.

A recent listening session with NAACP leadership and concerned tenants highlighted the need for changes.

The meeting covered a litany of concerns, including roaches, mold, and maintenance issues.

Two hours after the meeting began, the state president of the NAACP said he was shocked by what tenants shared.

"I heard some of the most horrible stories I’ve ever heard," Rev. Cozy Bailey said. "There’s infestation of mice. There’s infestation of insects. They were talking about stories of snakes that I’ve never heard of in an apartment complex... even though it’s low income housing, that doesn’t mean it has to be squalor."

WTVR Rev. Cozy Bailey

One resident said her issues have been ongoing for years.

"I was experiencing a lot of mold and mildew in my apartment since 2016 and this problem hasn’t been resolved yet," Tyesha Stith said.

"Everybody deserves safe and affordable housing," Petersburg NAACP president Pat Hines said. "When you are talking about black mold, that’s causing health issues with people, long after they have left that particular complex. It’s got to be something can be done to help these people."

WTVR Petersburg NAACP president Pat Hines

The NAACP said it is considering legal action to help community members.

"The apartment complexes are getting HUD dollars. They're getting paid the majority of their rent for sub-standard housing and that’s not fair. And that's not right," Hines said.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil reached out to the management of both apartment complexes in Petersburg and never heard back from either owner.

The City of Petersburg said both Code Compliance and the Fire Marshal’s Office have issued multiple notices of violations with both apartment complexes in an effort to clean up the situation.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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