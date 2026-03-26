Richmond Mayor Danny Avula delivers first State of the City address

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula delivered his first State of the City address Wednesday inside the Southside Community Center, focusing on growth, connection, and improving local government services.

The address took an untraditional format. Instead of delivering a typical speech, Avula moderated back-to-back panels his team called "fireside chats." The panels covered topics like affordable housing, economic development, and the city's art and history. Instead of answering questions, the mayor asked most of them.

Avula reflected on what Richmond experienced in the past year, including overcoming the water crisis, and laid out his vision for the future. He emphasized that the future of Richmond is built through shared experiences, community voices, and "interpersonal healing," rather than just data and development.

"I want people to be proud of the work that their city is doing," Avula said. "I want people to be excited about the movement and the growth and the energy of Richmond. There's so many good things happening here."

The mayor acknowledged there is still work to do to improve the city. He pushed for more affordable housing and rewriting Richmond's decades-old zoning code. Avula also discussed decreasing gun violence and establishing prevention efforts.

While discussing public safety, he highlighted "Operation Vaporize," a city enforcement operation designed to bring vape shops into compliance with local and state regulations.

The operation has faced pushback from Yemeni American Association, which claims that Yemeni-American vape and convenience store owners have been devastated, leaving them and their families in debt with no income.

During the nearly three-hour address, Avula said his main focus for his first four years is solving the delivery of local government services.

"Delivery of local government services, pillar one is thriving City Hall, it's why it's pillar one, and that's what I think the people elected me to do," Avula said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.