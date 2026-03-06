Richmond vape shop owner says city shut him down despite code compliance: 'For the smallest reason'

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly three months into Operation Vaporize, the Richmond Department of Planning and Review confirmed to CBS 6 that it is temporarily pausing the multi-agency effort to crack down on convenience stores suspected of code violations or illegal drug activity, due in part to concerns from shop owners affected by the operation.

Shop owners believe that since the launch of the operation, businesses that aren't associated with illegal activities — such as selling marijuana to minors — have been swept up in the blitz of nearly 100 businesses throughout the city.

Zakarya Maqshar, who has been operating Green Stop Convenience and Vape off Broad Street in Richmond for the past two years, says his doors have been closed for the past two months because of the operation.

"You can say I want to live the American dream, and I'm living it when I opened the store," Maqshar said. "Now it's shattered because of the shutdown for the smallest reason."

Maqshar is one of the business owners questioning why his shop was targeted by the operation.

"Everything is up to code in my business. I made sure before I opened up," Maqshar said.

According to documentation, Maqshar says his business license from the city allowed him to operate beginning Jan. 1, 2025, with a renewal date of March 1, 2026. He also has a receipt showing his application to renew his license for 2026.

"I've been through zoning, I have my beer license, I have the Virginia Lottery license, I have the whole nine yards," Maqshar said. "I cannot get any license without the zoning."

But the city says the reason it inspected Maqshar's store was due to changes in the city code.

According to DPR Director Kevin Vonck, when the city established the definition of a "Retail Tobacco" in July 2025, it didn't have a pre-existing list of vape shops in Richmond. He added that it was only after the DPR and Richmond Police compiled a list of businesses they felt fit the new definition — based on existing certificates of occupancy, zoning compliance, or public advertisement — that they began proactive checks with the businesses in December as part of Operation Vaporize.

During the multi-agency inspection of Green Stop, Vonck says Maqshar didn't provide inspectors with a valid certificate of occupancy or business license at the time, citing him for eight code violations, including temporary wiring, interior structural member, and aisle clearance violations — which the city believed were severe enough to shut down the building and cease operation.

"I don't think it's fair. I previously went to the city two months before the shutdown to renew my business license and I got the business license in 2025," Maqshar said. "If I was notified, I would have went to the city, corrected and did everything I could to stay open."

Since December, Vonck says the city has identified 97 businesses that appear to be a "retail tobacco" establishment and that all 97 businesses, regardless of whether they are suspected of illegal drug activity, will be inspected.

"To date, we have inspected 67 businesses. We placarded 42 establishments, which includes giving 31 establishments notices of violation for being unsafe," Vonck said. "This effort is to make sure all are zoning and building code compliant — for the health and safety of themselves and their customers."

Vonck's response echoes Mayor Danny Avula's during a press conference about the official launch of the operation.

"Our communities have been asking for more attention, for stronger enforcement, and for us to act in ways that actively curb these illegal activities and absolutely our communities deserve that," Avula said.

Since our interview, the city says Maqshar has resolved some of the violations — issuing him building and electrical permits while processing his sign permit.

Vonck says the city has also given the Green Stop owner the green light to start work early to resolve more of his violations. Despite the progress, Maqshar says his business has been dealt unexpected blows.

On Feb. 27, his business was broken into twice, which he says resulted in thousands of dollars in damage and stolen inventory — on top of the income he has lost since his business has remained closed.

"I don't have funds in my personal or my business, and I haven't paid my car note, no mortgage, so that's bad credit," Maqshar said. "And now with this, I don't know what I'm going to do to be honest with you," Maqshar said.

President of the Yemeni American Association Dean Alasaad says Maqshar's shop isn't the only one that has been broken into. He says for the past several weeks, he has been getting notifications of similar break-ins across the city at shops that have been shut down because of Operation Vaporize.

"It's a double whammy. You get shut down and your store gets broken into; the yellow sticker is an invitation, come and break the store because nobody is in there," Alasaad said. "Those people are getting hurt. You know you lose your income, then you lose your business, then you lose your inventory. These people are desperate to have a solution."

Last month, Alasaad spoke on behalf of convenience store workers from the Yemeni community affected by the operation during the Richmond public safety meeting, calling for reform — even speaking with Vonck outside the city chambers to discuss potential solutions.

"I've been working with some of the city officials and they've been trying to mitigate the problem with us," Alasaad said. "And I want to give them thanks for at least trying to see where is the problem, try to work with us."

In response to those concerns, Vonck confirmed in a statement that "we intend to pause proactive inspections the rest of March. This will allow our staff to work on processing permits, reviewing plans, and conducting inspections for those who have outstanding violations."

"It's taken a long time — why? Because they have a lot of stores closing down and now they have impact. The city doesn't have enough workers, they don't have enough people to do the job in the office, but they have enough people to shut stores down," Maqshar said. "I shouldn't be waiting for my electric for a whole month and a half. I shouldn't be waiting for my zoning for a whole month and a half."

Alasaad says he welcomes the pause and is ultimately in favor of the operation if it means the community is safer. He says he would also like to see more oversight to ensure that shops like Maqshar's that aren't conducting illegal business are given grace to resolve any violations without having to temporarily close.

"I'm trying my best as a community activist and as the president of the association to make sure I bridge that gap so we can work with each other," Alasaad said.

Alasaad told CBS 6 that Yemeni shop owners would like to speak directly with Mayor Danny Avula about potentially ending Operation Vaporize entirely. But he said he received word from the mayor's office that a meeting may not happen for another six weeks.

"The biggest hurdle that we have and we heard from multiple people in the city — we are not the people who gives the last call, the mayor is the one who gives the last call," Alasaad said.

"I'm hurt," Maqshar said. "I follow the book to the T. I don't have any drugs or anything in my store and they shouldn't target my community, period."

Though Operation Vaporize has been paused for 30 days, the city says there may still be a handful of instances where shops will require a timely response from the city. Vonck also confirmed that operations are expected to resume in April.

