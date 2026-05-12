Henrico officer, another driver injured in crash, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico police officer and another driver were injured in a crash late Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Brook and East Parham roads just before 4 p.m.

Police say a patrol vehicle and another car were involved. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Henrico Police Division is working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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