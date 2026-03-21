Did you feel that? Possible earthquake shakes Chesterfield as residents report booms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Multiple neighbors in Chesterfield are reporting they felt a shake on Friday evening. Though the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has not confirmed it was an earthquake, CBS 6 Meteorologist Julie Watkins said the event registered on some local seismographs.

"We also had a coworker that reported on, not only the ground shaking, but a loud boom, and that house kind of rocking back and forth. That is typical behavior for an earthquake," Watkins said.

Less than a week ago, a minor earthquake occurred in Appomattox.

"On average we see about one earthquake a month here in Virginia, with Central Virginia kind of being a little bit more of a hot spot, so it's not atypical, but they're normally not that strong," Watkins said.

Watkins noted that feeling an earthquake in the area typically only happens two to three times a year.

"We'll let the geologists confirm whether that was an actual earthquake or not, but all signs are indicating that it possibly was," Watkins said.

CBS 6 asked our Facebook followers if they felt it. Dozens of neighbors in Chesterfield and South Richmond said that they did.

"Yes. Loud boom and then house shook. Off Beach Rd near Pocahontas State Park," Whitney Rogers wrote.

"Yes, in the Highlands," wrote Sandi Luckenbill Gattoline. "Definite strong shake lasting a few seconds."

"Near Manchester High School!!! Loud noise and the house shook," wrote AJ CasTell.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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