Hello Kitty Cafe Truck draws massive crowds to Short Pump: 'Line goes around the building'

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Fans waited in lines wrapping around the building, with some arriving as early as 3 a.m., to get their hands on exclusive merchandise from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Short Pump Town Center on Saturday.

The iconic all-pink truck is back on the road for its 2026 U.S. tour, drawing massive crowds to the West End. Some fans traveled from as far away as Chesapeake and dressed in costumes to celebrate the event.

Some fans waited over five hours to purchase brand-new treats and limited-edition merchandise.

Hello Kitty fans Diana and Kevin Estrada had this advice in 2025: "make sure you buy everything you want" and "be here early" because of the long line.

"All of these people want the same thing. They want their Hello Kitty," Kevin Estrada said.

The items sold at the truck are exclusive and cannot be purchased in stores. The merchandise ships directly from the company's warehouses in California, featuring specific items sold each year.

Last year marked Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary and the truck's 10th anniversary. The truck has visited the Short Pump Town Center every year for at least the past three years.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its East Coast tour with a stop in Tysons Corner on Saturday, March 28.

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