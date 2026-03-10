Forbes 2026 World's Billionaires List is here. Some rankings may surprise you

Thanks to the explosion of artificial intelligence, booming markets and friendly fiscal policies, a record number of entrepreneurs, heirs and others made the 2026 World's Billionaire's List by Forbes.

In total, more than 3,400 people made this year's list and they're richer than ever — worth a record total of over $20 trillion. And while many names at the top may look familiar, where some others rank could come as a surprise.

Here's a snapshot of the top 10 richest of the rich:



Rank Name Net Worth Age Country Source 1 Elon Musk $839 B 54 U.S. Tesla/SpaceX 2 Larry Page $257 B 52 U.S. Google 3 Sergey Brin $237 B 52 U.S. Google 4 Jeff Bezos $224 B 62 U.S. Amazon 5 Mark Zuckerberg $222 B 41 U.S. Meta 6 Larry Ellison $190 B 81 U.S. Oracle 7 Bernard Arnault & family $171 B 77 France LVMH 8 Jensen Huang $154 B 63 U.S. Semiconductors 9 Warren Buffett $149 B 95 U.S. Berkshire Hathaway 10 Amancio Ortega $148 B 89 Spain Zara

Honorable mentions:



Rank Name Net Worth Age Country Source 14 Alice Walton $134 B 76 U.S. Walmart 19 Bill Gates $108 B 70 U.S. Microsoft 26 Zhang Yiming $69.3 B 41 China TikTok 56 Miriam Adelson & family $37.5 B 80 U.S. Casinos 84 Mackenzie Scott $28.6 B 55 U.S. Amazon 87 Peter Thiel $28.4 B 58 U.S. Facebook/Investments 112 Rupert Murdoch & family $22.7 B 94 U.S. Newspapers/TV network 402 Les Wexner & family $8.8 B 88 U.S. Fashion/Retail 645 Donald Trump $6.5 B 79 U.S. Real Estate 2,052 Taylor Swift $2 B 36 U.S. Music 3,332 Beyonce Knowles-Carter $1 B 44 U.S. Music

See the full 2026 World's Billionaire's List here.

While it may come as a surprise to some that someone as prevalent as President Donald Trump wasn't higher on the list, Chase Peterson-Withorn, senior editor at Forbes, noted that the rankings don't tell the whole story.

"[2025 was] a monster year for billionaires and that includes the billionaire commander-in-chief Donald Trump — $1.4 billion richer than he was a year ago," he told Scripps News. "A lot of that has to do with crypto dealings. You know, World Liberty Financial — he sold a stake and sold a lot of crypto coins. Then the other big thing is that his civil fraud penalty in the state of New York was thrown out and while he appeals that he's no longer on the hook for about half a billion dollars. So it's a good year for Donald Trump's fortune."

