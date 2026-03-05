What to expect when the Italian and French Film Festival arrives in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The organizers of the inaugural Italian and French Film Festival invite Richmond on shared journey through cultures, languages, and life’s turning points.

The theme of the four-day Italian and French Film Festival, March 27-30 at the University of Richmond and the historic Byrd Theatre, is “Passages.”

Organizers say it’s about much more than just watching movies.

"This is a journey," said Sonja Bertucci, associate professor of Film Studies at UR and one of the festival’s curators. "We start with childhood, move through youth, adulthood, existential challenges, and end with reflections at the close of a life. You’re not just going to the movies, you’re going on a trip."

A festival for everyone — not just cinephiles

Bertucci and co‑organizer Anthony Russell, associate professor and coordinator of UR’s Italian program, know some Richmonders may never have seen a French or Italian film before.

They’ve designed the festival to be inviting.

"One thing we want to do is introduce Richmond audiences to Italian and French cinema as it is today. The problems, challenges, joys these movies give us in the present," Russell said. "And some of the issues they address are just as relevant here in America."

The nine‑film program includes works that explore immigration, identity, political change, and the complexities of family life.

There’s “Napoli–New York,” about two children who stow away to America in the 1920s; “Il Cerchio,” a documentary about a diverse classroom in Rome; and “La Grazia,” a look back at life from the perspective of Italy’s president Mariano De Santis.

The classic centerpiece this year is “The Battle of Algiers.”

The Italian‑directed film about France’s colonial history in Algeria, shot in a cinema‑vérité style so realistic it feels like a documentary, is marking its 60th anniversary.

Films, food, and conversation

Every screening is free and open to the public (with one exception: closing night’s Sirât at the Byrd Theatre requires advance free registration).

The festival also features receptions and roundtable discussions.

"It’s not just about going to the movies, watching a film, and leaving,” Bertucci said. “It’s about what happens before and after. The connections you make, the sharing of ideas, and being with other people.”

The opening night reception on March 27 will feature French and Italian cuisine between films, while the closing reception on March 30 follows Sirât, Bertucci’s personal favorite, a hypnotic and existential desert‑set story of a father searching for his missing daughter.

Russell likened the festival’s “flavor” to Valpolicella wine paired with prosciutto crudo.

"Meaty, but sophisticated and light at the same time,” he said as a nod to the variety and balance of the films.

Why “Passages”?

The theme stitches together films about transitions, from youth to adulthood, displacement to belonging, and uncertainty to resolution.

"There’s a passage from one festival to another," Bertucci said, noting the legacy of Richmond’s decades‑long French Film Festival. "We hope these films leave a trace, a mark, a thought, and a desire to enrich lives and explore more films from different countries."

"These movies are meant for a fairly diverse audience," Russell said. "There's something in this festival for everyone, I would say."

Festival at a Glance



Dates: March 27–30, 2026

Venues: University of Richmond & Byrd Theatre

Tickets: Free; Sirât at Byrd requires registration via Byrd Theatre site or UR festival webpage

Highlights



Opening reception with French and Italian cuisine (March 27)

“The Battle of Algiers” 60th anniversary screening + roundtable (March 28)

Roundtable on contemporary French and Italian cinema (March 29)

Closing reception at Byrd Theatre (March 30)

Full Schedule: University of Richmond Italian and French Film Festival

“Give it a chance,” Bertucci urged. “Be curious. Come and enjoy and see if you like it. But give it a chance.”



