Deputies ID person of interest after woman found with 'significant injuries' in Mechanicsville neighborhood

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are looking for a person of interest after a 61-year-old woman had "significant injuries" from an apparent domestic dispute in a Mechanicsville neighborhood Sunday evening.

Deputies were called to the 8100 block of Kiwi Lane for a reported domestic dispute just after 5:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Keith Lamont Hubbard

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with "significant injuries" and based on evidence at the scene, deputies asked for the public's help finding 61-year-old Keith Lamont Hubbard of Mechanicsville, Wills said.

Deputies said Hubbard is believed to be driving a 2016 dark gray Nissan Rogue with Virginia plates: UDD-3073.

"If located, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately," officials warned.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was urged to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140, or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

