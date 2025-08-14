Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person severely injured after lawn mower goes down steep ravine, Hanover County Fire and EMS says

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 14, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A person was severely injured when their lawn mower went down a steep ravine on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hanover County Fire and EMS, the incident happened in the 10900 block of Brookhollow Court.

The person was extricated from the lawn mower and crews are still working to get them up the ravine.

Once crews are able to successfully get the person out of the ravine, they will be flown to an area hospital by medical helicopter.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

