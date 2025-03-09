Critically Missing Adult Alert: Richmond man was last seen walking on Chamberlyne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 52-year-old Richmond man.

Kevin F. Moody was last seen on Saturday around 6 a.m. walking in the 3400 block of Chamberlyne Avenue on the city's Northside, according to troopers.

Police described Moody as a Black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Moody may have been wearing a green and gray knit hat, a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Officers believe that Moody's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about Moody's whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond Police Department's 24/7 dispatch at 804-646-4105. More information can also be found at vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

