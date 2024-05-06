Mom's heart is 'broken and heavy' after Richmond Police update on missing daughter Keeshae Jacobs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Toni Jacobs, whose daughter Keeshae Jacobs disappeared in 2016, posted to social media on Monday that her "heart is broken and so heavy right now."

Jacobs did not provide additional details but said a memorial for her daughter would be held Friday in Richmond.

"The Richmond Police Department can confirm new information in the missing person investigation of Keeshae Jacobs has been provided to the family," a Richmond Police spokesperson told CBS 6 News. "Detectives have never ceased investigating the Keeshae Jacobs case since her disappearance in September 2016. We have worked with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to provide the family with the details as we know them, regarding what we now understand to be the tragic situation which led to the death of Jacobs. In respect to family members, further information will be released at a later time."

WTVR

Keeshae was last seen at a Church Hill home on September 26, 2016.

Her mother has been on a mission to bring her daughter home ever since.

Last year, a person of interest in Jacobs' disappearance was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of another woman in Jacksonville, Florida.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

